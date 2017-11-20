Pair accused of shooting, killing Mechanicville man arraigned

Related Coverage Two teens arrested in connection with Mechanicville shooting

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The two people accused of the murder that claimed the life of a 19-year-old were arraigned in court on Monday.

Nikolai Mavashev, 19, and Joseph Broscko, 16, are charged in the shooting death of David Feliciano back in August.

Police say Feliciano was shot inside his Grove Street home, stumbled outside, and was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors say the suspects had been acquainted with Feliciano and had been trying to rob him at the time of the attack.