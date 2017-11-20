NY increasing charter, tour bus inspections

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced a multi-agency enforcement initiative to target potentially illegal interstate and charter and tour bus companies operating in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the State Department of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles, and New York State Police to increase the number of random roadside inspections of interstate charter and tour buses to protect travelers.

The governor’s office says the initiative has already resulted in 112 unsafe buses and 96 unqualified drivers being taken off the road. There have been more than 1,115 roadside bus inspections performed since mid-September.

The most common out-of-service violations cited for drivers were:

Not being medically qualified

Not being properly licensed

Not having log book filled out

The most common out-of-service violations for the company/vehicle were:

Seating capacity exceeds manufacturer’s seating capacity

Emergency exit violations

Not having the proper operating authority

Vehicles subject to New York State inspection include the following:

Vehicles transporting passengers under the age of 21 years, to and from schools, for hire, or owned and/or operated by school districts or any public or private school. Also included are vehicles used to transport passengers under the age of 21 years between school programs and community residences.

Vehicles operated in New York State, pursuant to or requiring a certificate or permit for the transportation of passengers, the U.S. Department of Transportation or the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation.

All buses operated pursuant to or requiring regulatory authority from any city that has adopted an ordinance, local law or charter to regulate a franchise bus line operation pursuant to the New York State Transportation Law.

Double-decker sightseeing buses regulated by the New York City Department of Community Affairs.