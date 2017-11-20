Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for having child porn

Published:

(NEWS10) – A Capital Region man will spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Northern New York says 21-year-old Amado Colon, of Albany, will have to pay $25,000 in restitution to seven victims whose images he used.

Colon admitted to the child porn charges in July.

He uploaded the files to an image sharing site in Russia and received hundreds of explicit images using a Dropbox storage account.

Several images were also found on hard drives in his home.

