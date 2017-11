ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is continuing its push to get rid of crows by using some creative techniques.

Wildlife biologists will be in Albany using things like fireworks, spotlights, non-harmful lasers and recorded crow distress calls to get the pesky birds out of town.

City officials are advising people to be prepared for loud noises and flashing lights between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. It will be repeated every two weeks until the birds have left.