TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man’s walk through the forest changed his life and left him with an unusual hobby, making walking sticks.

“Let’s just get this out of the way right now, I have no artistic talent.”

Despite being humble, Peter Debeatham certainly is an artist. While walking at the Grafton Peace Pagoda, he had a life-changing experience

“Some of my friends went this way and some of my friends went that way and I knew I should have gone one of those two ways. That day I brought home a walking stick and I started messing with it and that was five, six years ago and this is what they manifested into.”

While many of us are looking up during a nature walk, Peter is also looking down, searching for that next piece of wood. The rough work begins here in his backyard.

“This is what they manifested into. I guess I found a deeper purpose for them, cause they transcend all age groups, nationalities, religions, colors, cause everyone seems to be attracted to them. I figured I would put them to good use and try to make people happy.”

So keep your eyes open for Peter, you’ll likely find him by the Green Island bridge.

Exchange a simple hello and don’t be surprised if he offers you a piece of art, a walking stick to remember the man and the moment.