11/20 Pet Connection: Moki

Part 1
Moki and Meesha came in together as a surrender due to a change in their previous owner’s lifestyle. They have been at Columbia-Greene Humane Society for a little over a month now.
Moki is a 5 year old Malamute-Husky Mix……
They are awesome dogs……
BUT-They have to be the only pet….No other dogs or cats.
He would be best suited for an active family-a bit older children. Loves the outdoors.
They are so bonded together-we want them to be adopted together.
Tomorrow night you will meet Meesha……….
Columbia Greene Humane Society 518-828-6044