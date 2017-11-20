11/20 Pet Connection: Moki

By Published: Updated:

Part 1

Moki and Meesha came in together as a surrender due to a change in their previous owner’s lifestyle. They have been at Columbia-Greene Humane Society for a little over a month now.

Moki is a 5 year old Malamute-Husky Mix……
They are awesome dogs……
BUT-They have to be the only pet….No other dogs or cats.
He would be best suited for an active family-a bit older children. Loves the outdoors.

They are so bonded together-we want them to be adopted together.

Tomorrow night you will meet Meesha……….

Columbia Greene Humane Society 518-828-6044

