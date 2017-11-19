The Concern for the Hungry Drive Food Drive feeds families in the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers have been prepping for weeks and now the big distribution process begins. The Concern for the Hungry Food Drive will be giving away an estimated 66 tons of Thanksgiving food ahead of the holiday this year.

“Family comes together on Thanksgiving and it’s kind of like the community is coming together and we’re feeding each other,” said Gabrielle Rosario, volunteer.

Hundreds of volunteers came to the first day of food distribution at the Keane Elementary School in Schenectady to give food to thousands of local families.

“So this is one of our large baskets and we actually have about 155 families that are size 7 or more and all of our large turkeys were donated by Hannaford which was amazing,” said Kelsey Carr, co-chair of the food drive. “We’re giving away food to 2,400 families.”

They say it wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers who have been coming out for decades and they keep coming back to support their community.

This helps the community out who can’t afford to go out, they can’t afford to go out with the prices today,” said Frank Farina, volunteer.

Hundreds of pre-registered families came to pick up their baskets filled to the brim with food.

“Today we’ve got a check in and we have our walkers that’ll be staged so they can pack their baskets up to walk home,” Carr said. “They drive up and we put it right in their car.”

After hours of loading cars in the cold, the volunteers say it will be worth it to put a hot meal on the table of a neighbor in need.

“What more than feeding the community? There’s nothing greater than that,” said Christal Rosario, volunteer.