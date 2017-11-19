Local historic building restoration to be cut with GOP tax proposal

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Concern is on the rise that some of our historic buildings will be allowed to decay if a tax credit is cut in the new GOP tax proposal.

Why could losing the historic tax credit impact present days lives?

The historic tax credit has contributed to the restoration of buildings throughout the Capital Region, but it’s at risk of being cut under the tax bill that just passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

A walk through Troy, reveals a city filled with historic architecture.

Throughout the years, politicians and entrepreneurs have revitalized the buildings one by one with the historic tax credit playing a vital role.

“More than 2 dozen of our iconic structures have been renovated only because of the availability of that tax credit,” said Patrick Madden, Mayor of Troy.

Madden stood with Congressman Paul Tonko at one of those buildings, the Tech Valley Center of Gravity.

“Banks may not approve these projects because the financing isn’t quite there and this tax credit offers that’s gap between doing the project or letting it stand still, empty and further decay,” Tonko said.

Instead rehabbing these buildings means more jobs and new life to cities like Troy.

“It’s responsible for saving more than 42,000 buildings, many of them in communities like Troy that have suffered disinvestment in the 20th century,” Madden said.

But, this credit may not exist in the near future; it’s on the cutting room floor with Republicans saying tax cuts are needed to grow the economy.

“If we’re at the 1.8 GDP growth that we suffered under the Obama years, we will never be able to afford the things we need to do to make our border secure and make our world secure,” said Marc Short, White House Legislative Director.

The bill will go to the senate in just over week.