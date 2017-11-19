Equinox prepares over 10,000 meals for Capital Region families

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Preparations have already begun for this year’s Equinox Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

Thousands of volunteers from across the Capital Region began chopping vegetables and cooking gravy and turkey.

Each year, meals are hand-delivered by volunteers to people in need.

The Equinox dinner prepares 10,000 meals and that means a lot of turkeys.

“We have over 840 turkeys and we’re starting to cook about 350 today. Each day we have a whole cooking schedule timeline of what needs to be done to get ready for 10,000 meals,” said Christian Rajotte, director of development and communications.

The organization plans to hand out more than 13,000 pounds of turkey to people in need this Thursday.