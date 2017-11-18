2018 Empire Pass Card available from New York State Parks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Parks has unveiled a special sale on the 2018 Annual Empire Pass Card. The pass card is now available at a $65 discount through March 31.

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced it is offering a 4 ½ -month sale on the 2018 Empire Pass Card. Only available online at the present time, the card is a better and more cost effective way to enjoy the more than 250 individual state parks, historic sites, recreational trails, boat launches and more.

It is a wallet-sized plastic card that can be shared among family members including parents, grandparents, caregivers and more. It is presented upon entering the parks with your vehicle and includes a QR code and embedded chip technology to allow for easier park access at select facilities.

After the sale the annual Empire Pass Card will be available for its regular price of $80, a price that still saves multiple-vehicle families a minimum of $50 annually.

The 2018 Empire Pass Card provides unlimited day-use vehicle entry to state parks, Department of Environmental Conservation forest preserves, boat launch sites, arboretums and park preserves.

Pass card options include annual, three year, five year and lifetime options.

Of additional note, the New York State Parks recognizes service men and women and their families:

“In recognition of their commitment and sacrifices while in service, a member of the New York State Militia or any branch of the New York State National Guard or military reserves who is currently serving on active duty in support of the war on terrorism is eligible for the Patriot Plan benefit which provides a free Empire Pass for use by his or her immediate family during deployment and/or for his or her own use when returning home.”