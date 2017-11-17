Washington Park welcomes in holiday season with Capital Holiday Lights

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People from all over the Capital Region came out on Friday to celebrate the start of the Capital Holiday Lights in Washington Park.

Washington Park in Albany is now glowing with colorful lights.

“I love the lights,” Liam Colwell, of Slingerlands, said.

The 8 year old and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays by coming to see the lights. It’s become an annual tradition.

“They like to see the lights, see what new displays there are,” Mary Colwell said.

“It’s just unique in the area, and so it’s just a fun thing,” Kevin Colwell said. “It’s easy for us to do. It doesn’t take a lot of time, and you know, the kids love it.”

The lights go back 21 years and act as a fundraiser for the Albany Police Athletic League Youth Programs.

“We serve about 2,000 kids annually with about 40 different programs, clubs, activities, and one-day events,” Albany PAL Exec. Dir. Lenny Ricchiuti said.

People come from all over to see the 126 displays, and Ricchiuti said this year could see their two millionth visitor.

“They come from far and wide,” he said. “I mean, last year, we had no fewer than 13, 14 different vehicles from states from the area go through the park.”

And just like Santa, families like the Colwells will keep coming back every year.

“We hope to keep doing it,” Mary said. “As long as it continues, we’ll keep coming and hopefully, when they’re older, they’ll bring their kids.”

The lights will remain in Washington Park until January 2, and drive-thrus start next Friday.