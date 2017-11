ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign got a big head start on Friday with a $25,000 shopping spree.

Dunkin Donuts donated the $25,000 plus an additional $5,000 to purchase brand new coats for kids in need this holiday season.

All the gifts were loaded onto a truck and will eventually be loaded onto the Marine Corps train to be distributed to thousands of children across the state.