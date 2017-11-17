Thruway Authority app provides useful travel tools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced the launch of the Thruway Authority app on Friday.

The app allows drivers to get real-time notifications about traffic conditions.

“This is real-time accurate information they’re going to be receiving as they’re driving,” Kendra Hems, Trucking Association of NY President, said.

The New York State Thruway Mobile App includes many features, but one aspect that has the Trucking Association so excited is the voice feature.

“Drivers going down the road, particularly in the winter weather, if there are changing road conditions there is now enabling that voice feature so they can get a notification and can plan.”

There are already other road apps out there such as 511 New York, but this real-time voice notification system can keep all drivers safe especially during the holiday season.

“If they are receiving a voice alert and don’t have to physically look at their phone to get that information that is a great feature we hope everyone will utilize.”

The app also has a toll calculator, lets you report road issues, request roadside assistance, and alerts you when a rest area is up ahead.

“You don’t have to use your phone and it’s easier,” Jerry Wordh, a driver, said.

“It keeps your eye on the road. Distracted driving is one of the many dangers of driving on especially a busy road like the Northway,” Todd France, a driver, said.

Download the app for iOS devices or Android devices.