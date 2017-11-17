Services held for fallen Saratoga Sheriff’s deputy

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community said goodbye to a deputy sheriff who died too young.

Saratoga Deputy Sheriff John Brown died suddenly while on a training run.

He was a triathlete and a valued member of the police force.

After his death, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo posthumously promoted him to the rank of investigator, something Brown was striving for.

On Friday, members of the Patriot Guard Riders were on hand at his service.

“He was very well liked in the community and I know a lot of people looked up to him and respected him. I’m sure within the law enforcement community, it’s a tremendous loss,” Ray Sestak, Assistant State Captain of the Patriot Guard Riders, said.

Brown leaves behind a wife and young son.

He’s buried at the Saratoga National Cemetery and was laid to rest with military honors.