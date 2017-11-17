Scams on the rise in Vermont, how to protect yourself

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – Scams are on the rise in the Green Mountain state, according to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

From 2015 – 2016, there was a 25 percent uptick in scams reported to the AG. Vermonters reported 7,364 scams last year.

With more people going online, the risks are just a click away.

For so many of us, the internet is an extension of our lives. We reconnect with old friends on the internet, pay bills on the internet, get from point a to point b on the internet.

Some people already have their guards up.

“I try to delete anything that doesn’t look official or I specifically know the sender,” said Katherine Reid, who lives in Burlington.

“I’m very wary of unsolicited emails and some easy things are look for any misspellings or strange incorrect addresses,” said Garret Sullivan, who lives in South Burlington.

“This really requires understanding information at the fundamental level,” said Duane Dunston, assistant professor of cybersecurity and networking at Champlain College.

Dunston has been studying cybersecurity for 20 years.

From 2001 – 2012, he helped protect against cyber threats at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Dunston says sometimes, on the internet, your eyes might deceive you.

“It’s a psychological trick,” he said. “I can show you in about three or four minutes how easy it is to make a website look like a PayPal website, or a bank website, or a local news website.”

An email, supposedly from Netflix, was sent in recent weeks. In it, the sender says the user’s account was disabled and Netflix needs financial information.

Red flag #1: typos.

“‘Informations’ not ‘information,’” said Dunston. “‘Disabled’ – that little space between that and the exclamation mark, again, not something you’d probably see. ‘Dear user’ – they’re probably going to use your real name or your account name in the actual email.”

A scammer pretending to be Amazon covered his or her tracks, except when it came to the email address used to send the scam.

“Devora2290hostpilot.com, a dead giveaway. Other than that, looking at this, it looks pretty legitimate because they are using that official Amazon logo but it is the email address that’s a telltale sign in that case,” said Dunston.

If you don’t recognize a link, don’t click on it.

You can check where a link connects to by hovering over the link. The website the link brings you to will show up in the bottom left of the screen.

Several of Dunston’s friends have been victims of Facebook identity theft.

Somebody uses someone else’s profile picture and name to create a new account.

“You really can’t protect yourself from it,” said Dunston. “The best thing you can do is to periodically check Facebook to see if there’s another person with your name and photo out there. And if you find that, Facebook does have the capability for you to report that fake site.”

A significant identity theft likely affecting 240,000 Vermonters is the Equifax data breach.

Dunston advised signing up for credit monitoring, but not paying too much money for it.

He said to buy something that alerts you if someone attempts to query your credit report.

To report a scam in Vermont, visit https://www.uvm.edu/consumer.

To report a scam in New York, visit https://ag.ny.gov/bureau/consumer-frauds-bureau.

Netflix and Amazon have posted more information on how to detect a phishing scam here: