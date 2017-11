RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some cheer leading stars in Rennselaer that need or help getting to nationals in Orlando.

The Rensselaer Pop Warner Varsity Cheerleaders are the only team in the Capital Region to qualify for nationals.

They are now back to back eastern region cheer leading champions, and are headed to the national championship again this year held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.