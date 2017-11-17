Red Kettle donations off to a slow start

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some families could be going without this holiday season as the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is off to a slow start.

Donations are down 15 percent at the Capital Region Salvation Army and this year’s natural and man-made disasters may be to blame.

“The generosity of people is there, it’s at the core of who we are as Americans,” Major Steven Lopes, CEO of the Capital Region Salvation Army, said.

A run of historic hurricanes, the deadliest mass shooting in American history, and the call for donations is answered. This is leaving local charities worried about one thing going into the holidays with donor fatigue.

“As you know daily there are those who go through their own disasters, their own 9/11experiences, whether it’s no food to feed their children, not sure where they’re going to sleep tomorrow night or clothing.”

Major Lopes says the Red Kettle campaign is only in its first week but donations are not where they should be.

“Unfortunately, we’re not where we planned on, but the year is starting off slow we’re behind.”

It seems donors everywhere are tapped out. The Glens Falls Salvation Army says their kettle campaign is more $3,000 behind.

Volunteer numbers and food donations are down too.

The Salvation Army will make sure more than 1,000 families have all the ingredients for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Proving every donation is more than a drop in the bucket.

“We are depending on them and we are confident that as they have all the years in the past that they will continue to do all they can to help their neighbors.”

While it might seem like a busy time now, the Salvation Army says that once we get closer to the New Year, the demand is only going to increase.