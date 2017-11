SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Slingerlands man is accused of driving drunk more than three times the legal limit.

New York State Police stopped 26-year-old Patrick Cullen on the Thruway in Minden just before 4:30 on Thursday.

Troopers say he appeared intoxicated and had a reported blood alcohol content of 0.25 percent.

He’s charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC 0.18% or more.

Cullen is due back in court in December.