QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges after police say he stole from a Saratoga Art Gallery.

Police say Michael Vittengle, 61, stole a painting valued at $4,800.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says he also tried to solicit businesses into buying tickets to a fake masquerade ball called “The Great Gatsby.”

Vittengle was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Anyone who bought tickets is urged to contact police at (518)-743-2500.