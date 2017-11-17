Jury finds Johnny Oquendo guilty on all charges in the death of Noel Alkaramla

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jury has found Johnny Oquendo guilty on all counts.
Oquendo was found guilty of second-degree murder, criminal obstruction of breathing (strangulation), and concealment of a human corpse.
The family says they are relieved following the guilty verdict.
He was accused of killing his stepdaughter Noel Alkaramla in November of 2015 then putting her body in a suitcase and throwing it in the Hudson River.
Both the prosecution and defense wrapped up their arguments on Thursday.
Deliberations began late Thursday afternoon.