Jury finds Johnny Oquendo guilty on all charges in the death of Noel Alkaramla

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jury has found Johnny Oquendo guilty on all counts.

Oquendo was found guilty of second-degree murder, criminal obstruction of breathing (strangulation), and concealment of a human corpse.

The family says they are relieved following the guilty verdict.

He was accused of killing his stepdaughter Noel Alkaramla in November of 2015 then putting her body in a suitcase and throwing it in the Hudson River.

Both the prosecution and defense wrapped up their arguments on Thursday.

Deliberations began late Thursday afternoon.