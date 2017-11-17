Gillibrand: Bill Clinton should’ve resigned over sex affair

By Published:
FILE- In this Oct. 26, 2006 file photo, former President Bill Clinton holds up the hand of Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democratic lawyer who is running against three-term Rep. John Sweeney, R-N.Y., at a rally in Albany, N.Y. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said, in an interview in The New York Times, that former President Clinton should have resigned over his sexual affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Jim McKnight, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says former Democratic President Bill Clinton should have resigned over his sexual affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky 20 years ago.

The New York Democrat made the remark in an interview with The New York Times that was published on its website Thursday after being asked if she believed Clinton should have stepped down at the time.

The House in 1999 voted to impeach Clinton of perjury and obstruction of its investigation into the affair. The Senate acquitted him.

Gillibrand’s remarks came to light on the day Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour.

Gillibrand called Franken’s behavior “very disturbing.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s