Free admission offered at NY State Parks on Black Friday

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Parks will be offering free admission on Black Friday.

The governor’s office says during the Thanksgiving weekend, State Parks will offer various family-friendly events and programs at locations across the state.

“The holidays are about creating memories, spending these moments with family and friends and state parks are the perfect places to fill those photo albums,” said State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey. “State parks provide the opportunity to invigorate our mind, body, and soul and offer the chance to relax, rejuvenate and recoup during a very busy but wonderful time of the year.” 

For a full list of state park programs on Black Friday and over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, click here.

