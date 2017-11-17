Confirmed case of mumps found on UAlbany campus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officials announced a confirmed case of mumps at UAlbany on Friday.

UAlbany says the student has received medical care and has been “appropriately isolated” from the campus population and is no longer contagious.

Health officials say mumps is a vaccine-preventable viral infection spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat of an infected person.

Symptoms include swollen or tender salivary glands under the ears or jaw on one or both sides of the face along with possible fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite. Please find a fact sheet from NYSDOH here.

It is essential for students to determine whether they are protected from mumps based on the following recommendations:

Two doses of MMR vaccination are required for protection. Therefore, those who have received only one dose will require a second dose.

If you have symptoms consistent with mumps, call your healthcare provider and inform him/her that you are symptomatic and may have been exposed to mumps. The ACDOH can assist healthcare providers with testing for mumps.

Individuals born after 1957 who have not received any doses or mumps-containing vaccine should receive vaccine as soon as possible.

Prevention tips include:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you sneeze or cough

Do not share drinks, food, utensils, or any personal items that come in contact with saliva

If you have additional questions, contact Student Health Services at 518-442-5454 or the Albany County Department of Health at 518-447-4640.