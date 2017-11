Related Coverage Woman accused of posing as lawyer pleads guilty to fraud charge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fake attorney who defrauded more than 400 New Yorkers out of more than $23,000 has been sentenced.

Antonia Barrone was sentenced to 1.5 to three years in prison.

Many of Barrone’s victims were prison inmates and their families who needed representation for appeals and other legal matters.