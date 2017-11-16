Winterizing your home, critical in the upcoming months

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Winter weather brings wind and snow that could affect the conditions on the inside your home, if you don’t winterize it now.

Winter is an unforgiving beast that comes with sub-zero temperatures and snow by the foot in some cases. But, there are things that you can do to make sure that your private refuge from the storms is able to withstand it all.

Some small weatherproofing jobs require little to no “handiness”, but can make a real difference once cold weather hits:

Clean gutters and downspouts in mid-fall and double-check them before winter.

Replace the filter in your furnace. (avoid fires)

Close any vents in your home that may have been opened for the warm weather.

Disconnect hoses from outside faucets and turn off the water.

Buy a snow shovel and other winter supplies before the messy weather hits.

Keep extra water and canned food in storage just in case.

Test your heating system, so that you know it will work properly when you need it.

Give your deck a fresh coat of sealer to protect it from the winter elements.

Though some homeowners might tackle these jobs themselves, there’s no substitute for a professional eye to ensure home efficiency through the cold winter months:

Check the attic, walls, and basement for adequate insulation.

Feel around electrical outlets and switch-plates for cold air, add insulation where necessary.

Look around doors and windows for gaps and potential places where warm air can escape.

Caulk or apply weather-stripping around problem draft areas.

Have a contractor look for damaged roof shingles and loose gutters.

Have a heating/cooling expert look at your furnace if you are unsure of its efficiency.

Have chimneys and woodstoves cleaned early in the season.

Test the flue for each fireplace for a tight seal when closed.

By doing these things before the snow flies, you’ll be saving yourself some hassle (and possibly some money, too).