ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Good news, your Thanksgiving dinner will cost a lot less this year.

According to the Farm Bureau, your Thanksgiving dinner will cost 10 percent less than last year’s meal.

Turkey prices are down about $1.34 per pound due to a large inventory in cold storage.

You’ll find bigger savings for things like milk, frozen peas, pie shells and sweet potatoes. You’ll pay about the same or more for stuffing, rolls, cranberries and pumpkin pie mix.