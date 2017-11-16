Suicide Prevention Task Force launches in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced the creation of the New York State Suicide Prevention Task Force.

The governor’s office says the task force will examine and evaluate current suicide prevention programs services and policies.

The task force includes leaders from state agencies, local governments, not-for-profit groups, and other experts in suicide prevention.

Members will be tasked with making recommendations on increasing access, awareness, and support for children, adolescents, and adults in need of assistance.

Information on suicide prevention is available here: www.omh.ny.gov/omhweb/suicide_prevention.

