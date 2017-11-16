State of Emergency declared in Greenport

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A State of Emergency has been declared in Columbia County after a reported landslide is causing emergency conditions that could threaten public safety.

The landslide has blocked the Claverack Creek by Bridge Street in Stockport.

The sheriff says theyhave multiple local, county and state resources a tor headed to the scene including private contractors.

He says the amount of earth displaced was very large and the area where the landslide happened is very unstable and unsafe.