ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Time to bring the ski supplies down from the attic as some big mountains in New York are opening this weekend.

Both Gore and Whiteface Mountains will open on Saturday.

A number of other ski resorts are set to open around the state in the coming weeks.

Every winter season, skiing and riding at New York’s 51 mountains, attracts millions of visitors and generates $1 billion for the state’s economy.