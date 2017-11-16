Sergeant with the Fulton County Correctional Facility arrested for terrorist threats

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County Sheriff, Richard Giardino reports that Eric Sweet, a sergeant at the Fulton County Correctional Facility was arrested yesterday afternoon after an investigation into comments he made at the correctional facility on Tuesday.

He allegedly said he would go into the control room, get a secured weapon, shoot the control room officer, put the facility on lock down and then shoot a lieutenant. The rest of his potential plans included to then drag a captain through the facility, making the captain watch as he shot at inmates and other correction officers.

The sergeant admitted making the statements said it was a joke and that he was just venting.

Sheriff Giardino immediately placed him on administrative leave and he was arrested on making terrorist threats.

The sheriff said in this day and age just stating such things raises all kinds of red flags. It elevates seriousness when it’s a member of law enforcement.

According to reports, Sweet had had numerous issues with the administration last year. The fact that he was so detailed in his plan shows his intent and goes against the fact that it was just a “joke”. Sheriff Giardino said Sweet is innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

