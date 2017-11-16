RPI students being disciplined after campus protest

By Published: Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several RPI students said they’re being charged with trespassing after a demonstration on the college campus.

Two male students are facing the school’s judicial process. School officials claimed they trespassed, failed to comply, and violated school rules.

One of the students submitted the original request to protest. That request was denied. He now feels singled out despite having been joined by several hundred classmates.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the school, which said:

It would be inappropriate to comment on any individual student’s situation related to the incident on October 13, 2017 in which individuals breached security barriers as part of an unauthorized demonstration which took place on our campus.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s