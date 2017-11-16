RPI students being disciplined after campus protest

Related Coverage RPI students hold demonstration to protect student union

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several RPI students said they’re being charged with trespassing after a demonstration on the college campus.

Two male students are facing the school’s judicial process. School officials claimed they trespassed, failed to comply, and violated school rules.

One of the students submitted the original request to protest. That request was denied. He now feels singled out despite having been joined by several hundred classmates.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the school, which said:

It would be inappropriate to comment on any individual student’s situation related to the incident on October 13, 2017 in which individuals breached security barriers as part of an unauthorized demonstration which took place on our campus.