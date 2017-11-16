Radio host alleges Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour

Published:
Nancy Pelosi, Al Franken
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and others, wait for President Barack Obama to speak at the White House Summit on Worker Voice, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The summit is an effort to bring together workers, union leaders, worker advocates, and businesses to explore ways to ensure that working Americans are fully sharing in the benefits of the broad-based economic growth that they are helping to create. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A Los Angeles radio host says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The host says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota’s Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.

Franken’s staff has not yet responded to a request for comment.

