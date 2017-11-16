Oquendo murder trial continues in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Continuing coverage of the “Suitcase Murder Trial” out of Troy.

Johnny Oquendo is accused of killing his step-daughter Noel Alklarama, stuffing her body in a suitcase and throwing it into the Hudson River.

After weeks of calling witnesses to the stand and making their case, the prosecution wrapped up Wednesday, turning things over to the defense.

The defense is not expected to take nearly as long. NEWS10 ABC is told they’ll likely call up their final witnesses Thursday morning and Oquendo’s fate could be in the hands of the jury as early as today.

In just one day, the defense called up seven different witnesses including one man who says he saw Noel after the prosecution’s timeline of when Johnny Oquendo allegedly killed her.

Another man said he saw Noel arguing with a man the day before she went missing who was threatening to kill her.

A former neighbor of Noel’s said she would often hear Alkarama and her now deceased girlfriend arguing in the apartment above her.

The defense is mostly focused on disproving the prosecution’s timeline and presenting alternative suspects.

Keep in mind, Noel’s mother, who is Johnny Oquendo’s estranged wife was subpoenaed to testify for the defense, so the court could potentially hear from her today.