Man donates holiday tree in memory of his wife

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As two holiday trees make their journey to the Capital Region, there’s a heartwarming story behind one of them.

Florence Scott of Latham had the Christmas spirit like no one else and she shared it all year with everyone.

“She was mainly a Christmas person. In fact, Christmas never ended.”

Her husband Michael says Christmas represented family to Florence and she loved decorating their Christmas tree.

There was one tree she really had her eyes on, the blue spruce in their front yard.

“My wife had an idea to light that tree and I told her it was like impossible to light that tree.”

Lucky for him, Florence got over that idea. They pretty much saw eye to eye on most things he says. Maybe it’s because they met when they were just kids ages 11 and 12.

“We locked eyes and we never parted again. I never asked her to go out with me we just were together.”

Their love held fast through decades of marriage and raising three kids, but in 2010, Lupus took Florence away from him.

“Not a day goes by that she’s not on my brain. Even when I was working and she was so sick she was always on my mind. I don’t think she realized how much I loved her. I think she did because I knew how much she loved me.”

Michael searched his heart for ways to honor Florence. But, in the end, it was as easy as looking out his window.

He entered that now 50 foot tall blue spruce for consideration as one of the state’s holiday trees. It was chosen, a crew cut it down, and then transported it to the Empire State Plaza where Florence’s wish will finally come true, to see their tree lit up in all its glory.

When that happens Michael knows that Florence will be there too to see it.

Michael says he and his grandchildren have been invited to flip the switch to light the tree. He says the unforgettable moment will keep their connection to their grandmother.