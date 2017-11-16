Local 5th grader wants Letters to Santa to help Make-A-Wish

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local fifth grader is asking for your letters to Santa to help support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Luke Hoag was diagnosed with a brain tumor as a baby and was granted a wish when he was three years old. The Hoosick Falls Central School District says that Luke wants to again make wishes come true for other kids this year.

For each letter that Hoag delivers to Macy’s on December 8, “Believe Day,” Macy’s will donate $2 to the foundation.

Letters are due by December 7 so Hoag can deliver them to Macy’s the next day.

Hoag’s goal is to top the $88,000 he raised last year.

“Make-a-Wish did so much for me and it was really special,” said Hoag. “I want other kids to have that experience too.”

Once your letter is complete, you can mail it to the following address:

Hoosick Falls Central School

C/O Luke Hoag

P.O. Box 192

21187 NY 22

Hoosick Falls, NY 12090

More information is available at www.hoosickfallscsd.org or follow Hoosick Falls Central School on Facebook.