GOP tax plan impact on local schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The $1.5 trillion tax reform bill passed the House on Thursday without a single Democrat voting in favor.

“The fight isn’t over, the fight will go on and we will help lead it,” Charles Dedrick, Executive Director of the Council of School Superintendents, said.

Despite passing the House, the tax reform bill still has a long way to go as it now heads to the Senate. The state’s Council of Superintendents does not plan to give up on this fight yet.

“It’s often said that people care about their money and their children and this bill really impacts both of those things by hurting western New York pocketbooks as well as the children in our communities,” David O’Rourke, District Superintendent for Counties in Western New York, said.

“If just 250 high-income New Yorkers left New York State, the state could lose $500 million in revenue,” Robert Lowry, Deputy Director for Council of School Superintendents, said.

This means that state funding for schools could be severely hurt. Poorer school districts rely on school aid for almost 75 percent of their funding. It is harder for them to make up the difference in their community since many are low-income families.

“Taking measures that diminish the resources available for state aid will impact every community and every household by increasing fiscal stress at the local level,” Mary Beth Fiore, Superintendent for Elmira Heights in Southern Tier, said.

Union groups also spoke out against this bill and one had a specific message for those that voted for the bill.

“If we work really hard, the folks that vote for this, we’re coming for them,” Mark Emanatian, Capital District Labor Federation, said.

Out of the Nine New York Republican Representatives, five voted against the bill and four voted for it including, Congressman John Katko.

“It’s disappointing to learn that he is taking a different stance which I feel is in direct conflict with what the constituents, the property owners, the families and the children of our communities in upstate New York need,” Bob Ike, Superintendent for the Rochester area, said.

The Republican Representatives from New York that voted against the bill included, Congressman John Faso, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Congressman Lee Zeldin, and Congressman Peter King and Congressman Dan Dovan.

The New York Republican Representatives that voted for the bill included, Congressman Tom Reed, Congressman Chris Collins, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and Congressman John Katko.