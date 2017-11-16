Gas power plant proposed in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Community leaders and activists are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to halt a proposed fracked gas power plant in downtown Albany.

Many in the area want to see this plant use anything but non-renewable energy, given what’s happened here 23 years ago.

These women can still remember the thick smell of burning garbage, a weekly norm for many living in the Sheridan Hollow neighborhood back in the 80s and 90s.

“It was just so bad. I mean our parents had to make us come in the house because it was falling in our hair, everywhere.”

For 12 years, downtown Albany was polluted by the old answers plant, which burned trash for energy. The community says as a result, many in the area died of cancer.

“It wasn’t a safe place for any of us.”

Now, they’re afraid of being poisoned again after the New York Power Authority wants to build natural gas turbines inside this steam plant to heat Empire State Plaza.

Environmental activists are urging the state to consider renewable energy sources like geothermal technology.

“There are emissions coming from this facility right now. What we’re suggesting is a solution that would not only not put more smoke stacks it would take those away because you wouldn’t need a steam tunnel anymore,” Keith Schue, Science Advisor for SHARE, said.

For the Sheridan Hollow neighborhood, it’s time to fight back against potential toxins looming from the smoke stacks that tower over their homes.

“It cannot be a coincidence. We shouldn’t’ be burying all these people because of cancer.”

NYPA agreed to conduct an environmental impact statement for the project, but the community says it won’t happen soon enough.

The Sheridan Hollow Alliance plans to meet with city officials on Friday.