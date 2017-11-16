EPA helping county clean asbestos at Beech-Nut factory

By Published:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The EPA and Montgomery County are teaming up to get rid of asbestos in the now-closed Beech-Nut factory.

The EPA began assessing the area in Canajoharie back in 2015 and it now has been declared a Superfund site.

The agreement with the county was reached after the EPA says Beech-Nut refused to comply with the Superfund order to remove the asbestos.

Under the agreement, Montgomery County will remove 2,500 tons of material and use grant funding to properly dispose of anything contaminated by asbestos.

