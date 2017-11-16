Drive-thru-window becomes squeeze-thru for McDonald’s thief

By Published:
Police are asking for help finding a woman they say helped herself to free food, drinks and cash at a Maryland McDonalds. Surveillance footage shows a woman climbing though a drive-thru window, before allegedly burglarizing the store. (Nov. 15)

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A McDonald’s drive-thru window became a squeeze-thru window for a woman who apparently needed a fast food fix.

A surveillance video shows her worming her way inside, helping herself to a soft drink and making off with a box of items.

The video , posted on the Twitter feed of Howard County Police in Columbia, Maryland, shows the break-in early on Nov. 5, when the restaurant was closed. The woman reaches through the window for a soda cup and tries unsuccessfully to fill it from the dispenser.

She then manages to squeeze herself into the restaurant through the small window and gets a soft drink. The camera zooms in on her uncovered face.

The woman puts a box of unidentified items through the window and leaves.

She remains at large.

