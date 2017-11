BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A deputy sheriff, who suddenly lost his life over the weekend, was posthumously promoted.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Deputy John Brown died during a training run over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Michael Zurlo promoted Brown to the rank of investigator and presented his family with his certificate of promotion during a flag lowering ceremony.

Zurlo said Brown aspired to be an investigator and was looking forward to taking an upcoming promotion exam.