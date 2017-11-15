Prosecution rests its case against Oquendo

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The trial continues for a man in Rensselaer County accused of killing his stepdaughter.

Johnny Oquendo is accused of killing Noel Alkaramla, putting her body in a suitcase and dumping it in the Hudson River in 2015.

Some talk on Wednesday about dismissing the case but the judge ruled it will continue.

The defense is absolutely flying through their witness list right now. So far five witnesses have taken the stand.

The first, a man who claims he saw Noel Alkaramla after the prosecution says Oquendo allegedly killed her.

The second was a man who says he found scattered items belonging to Alkaramla the day after she went missing.

The next witness a man who says he saw Alkaramla arguing with a man the day before she went missing.

Another witness said she lived above Alkaramla and her girlfriend Sara Moore and hear frequent violent arguments between the two.

The fifth defense witness was the landlord for Alkaramla and Moore.

It appears the defense is set on destroying the prosecution’s timeline and presenting alternate suspects.