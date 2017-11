BOSTON (NEWS10) – Jaywalkers could soon face higher fines if they don’t put down their cell phones.

Currently in Massachusetts, you could pay only $1 for the first three jaywalking offenses.

Some state lawmakers want to motivate pedestrians to follow the rules of the road by increasing that fine. They could be up to $25.

Under the proposal, if you are wearing headphones or using your cell phone while jaywalking, fines will double to $50 for the first offense.