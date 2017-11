TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A change in leadership is coming to Hudson Valley Community College.

Dr. Roger Ramsammy has been appointed to be the school’s next president. He’ll take over for longtime President Drew Matonak.

Ramsammy has more than 30 years of higher education experience under his belt. He’s the former president of the West Campus of Miami Dade College.

The leadership transition plan will be outlined during the spring semester.