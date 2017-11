WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – If you lost money to scammers who told you to pay through Western Union, you can file a claim to get your money back.

The FTC wants consumers to know that they can file claims for money lost between January 1, 2004, and January 19, 2017.

The deadline to file any claims ends February 12, 2018.

At the beginning of the year, Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to resolve these cases.

File a complaint online.