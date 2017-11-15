11/15 Pet Connection: Oliver and Olivia

Oliver and Olivia are adult ferrets.

Oliver and Olivia came to us after their owner just had too many animals. They came to BHS with 5 other ferrets as well. These two are a bonded pair and are also housed with another female ferret named Snowflake.

They are both very sweet and love to be picked up and held. They are used to being loose in a house where they were paper and litter boxed trained, but they are adjusting to cage life really well.

Of course…the BHS will explain to you the proper care for ferrets if you have never owned one before.

Berkshire Humane Society (413) 447-7878