WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man has been arrested for driving drunk more than 3.5 times the legal limit.

Police say Benjamin Lott was headed to pick up his daughter from dance class around 8 p.m. Monday night. When they pulled him over, they say he was highly intoxicated.

His blood alcohol content was reportedly a 0.30.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI.