GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Connecticut men are facing charges after being found with about 300 bags of heroin in their car Monday night.

The Warren County Sheriff’s office says a K9 dog alerted them to narcotics in their car during a traffic stop in Glens Falls just before 8 p.m.

That’s when they say they found heroin and more than a gram of cocaine.

Both Thomas Gracewski and David Gardner are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.