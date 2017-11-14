NYSP responding to serious two-car accident on Rt. 40 in Easton

EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are responding to a two-car accident on Route 40 in Easton, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch confirmed Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s office says the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. A Medivac helicopter was called to the scene but was canceled due to weather.

The intersection of Route 29 and Route 40 is currently closed due to the accident. Additionally, Route 40 is closed at Hegeman Road.

NEWS10 ABC has a crew on its way to the scene and will continue to update this story with the latest information.

