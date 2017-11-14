New coats purchased for kids in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of coats and thousands of hats, gloves, and scarves were handed out on Tuesday to local kids in need.

The items purchased with the money collected for Albany’s 2017 Cash for Coats program. Cash donations for the program were collected throughout the month of October.

This year, 740 coats and nearly 3,000 hats, gloves, and scarves were handed out at four different elementary schools in the City of Albany.

This is the 10th year for the program, which began in 2007.

Since then, tens of thousands of brand new coats and other cold-weather items have been handed out to help keep kids warm during the winter.