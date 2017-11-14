Fighting dementia, Alzheimer’s through dance

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC’S Jimmy Marlow did his best to keep up with some of the most graceful people in the Capital Region as he learned the basics steps of the salsa dance.

Studies show that working on your one-two step could help fight cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“It’s a mind body soul experience. The dancing keeps our minds focused, stay alert, learning the steps, learning steps to different sequences and besides you have added joy through the whole thing,” Terri Jackson, a dancer, said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing to do; it’s better than going to the gym and exercising or sitting and doing crossword puzzles.”

None of these folks have Alzheimer’s or dementia, and the dancing will help it stay that way. There are unseen advantages to cutting a little rug if you will. There are the calories burned and the endorphins released from the physical activity of moving your body to the rhythm, which is a form of exercise, and there are mental endorphins released from the positive social interactions with your dance partner, and the rest of the class.